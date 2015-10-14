Oct 14 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says expects q3 net loss to widen to 260-360 million yuan ($40.97-$56.73 million) from 259.3 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jyb9pt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)