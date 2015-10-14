Oct 14 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 240.2-243.5 percent y/y to 10.3-10.4 billion yuan ($1.62-$1.64 billion)

* Says Sept net profit at 307.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OvNSC5; bit.ly/1jyggpR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)