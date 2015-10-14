Oct 14 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net profit to fall 1-50 percent y/y at about 105.5-208.9 million yuan ($16.62-$32.92 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OvO6ZT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)