Oct 14 Chongqing Yukaifa Co Ltd

* Says expects Q3 net profit to rise 50-129 percent y/y at 68-104 million yuan ($10.72-$16.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OB5kTZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)