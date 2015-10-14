Oct 14 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 116.6-124.3 percent y/y to 1.98-2.05 billion yuan ($312.0-$323.03 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PfI4wo

