Oct 14 Sdic Essence Holdings Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 496-513 percent y/y to 3.45-3.55 billion yuan ($543.63-$559.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jyxaEP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)