BRIEF-Nautilus Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million
Oct 14 Sdic Essence Holdings Co Ltd
* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 496-513 percent y/y to 3.45-3.55 billion yuan ($543.63-$559.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jyxaEP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 million