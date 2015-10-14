BRIEF-Harmonic Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 14 Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says to boost Beijing unit's capital by 200 million yuan ($31.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RaGlpM
($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi)
WASHINGTON, May 1 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and its former chief financial officer have agreed to settle charges related to an alleged accounting scheme to artificially boost revenue and manipulate financial results, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.