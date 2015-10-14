Oct 14 Sealand Securities Co Ltd

* Says expects Q3 net profit to rise 30.9-49.0 percent y/y to 288.9-328.9 million yuan ($45.52-$51.83 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k4p07u

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)