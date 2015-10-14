BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Hennessy Advisors Inc reports second quarter earnings per share increase of 9%; firm also announces quarterly dividend
Oct 14 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says expects Q3 net profit to rise 30.9-49.0 percent y/y to 288.9-328.9 million yuan ($45.52-$51.83 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k4p07u
($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Adage Capital Partners reports 6.26 pct passive stake in Select Energy Services Inc as of April 21 - SEC filing