Oct 14 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 35-55 percent y/y to 604.0-693.4 million yuan ($95.18-$109.26 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NGBCys

