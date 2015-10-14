BRIEF-Nautilus Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $113.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $111.3 million
Oct 14 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd
* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 35-55 percent y/y to 604.0-693.4 million yuan ($95.18-$109.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NGBCys
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 million