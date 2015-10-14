Oct 14 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says expects Q3 net profit to rise about 332-436 percent y/y at 451.0-558.6 million yuan ($71.07-$88.02 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PsNtzv

