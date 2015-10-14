BRIEF-Harmonic Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 14 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement with Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A. Hong Kong branch to set up buyout fund
* Says trading of shares to resume on Oct 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RaHOwm; bit.ly/1LaDbAN
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 1 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and its former chief financial officer have agreed to settle charges related to an alleged accounting scheme to artificially boost revenue and manipulate financial results, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.