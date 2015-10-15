PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from 8-week low as dollar slips

May 10 Gold on Wednesday edged up from an eight-week low hit in the last session as the dollar slipped after U.S. President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, but expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in June kept bullion prices under pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,221.82 per ounce at 0105 GMT. It hit $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,221.80