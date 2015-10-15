Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct. 16: China Reinsurance (China)- $2 bln SEHK IPO.
CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct. 22: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK
IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML,
MS
** Oct: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln
SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Interglobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS (India) - $400 mln
IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** Oct: Macay Holdings (Philippines) - $200 mln
follow-on offering. CS, Deutsche, HBSC
** Approval for Dongxu Opto's 8 bln yuan ($1.26 bln) A-share
placement
** MCC gets SASAC approval for 9.8 bln yuan ($1.54 bln)
A-share placement
