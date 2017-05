** Adani group stocks top gainers among BSE large caps

** Australia clears way for Adani's $7 bln coal and rail project

** Adani Enterprises surges as much as 13 pct to head towards its biggest one-day gain since April 2014

** Adani Power rises 4.6 pct and Adani Port and Special Economic Zone is up 1.5 pct

