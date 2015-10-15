BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd
* Says expects 9-month to swing to net loss of 210-220 million yuan ($33.11-34.69 million) versus net profit of 55.0 million yuan year ago

($1 = 6.3422 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason