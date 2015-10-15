Oct 15 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd

* Says expects 9-month to swing to net loss of 210-220 million yuan ($33.11-34.69 million) versus net profit of 55.0 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ODwYQg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3422 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)