Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
* DCB Bank falls as much as 13.3 pct to its lowest since early Nov. 2014, adding to Wednesday's 20 pct plunge
* Lender's aggressive branch expansion plan spooks investors on fears it will dent return ratios
* PhillipCapital joins others in downgrading stock to "sell" from "neutral", cuts target price by 30 pct
* DCB CEO tells Reuters doubling branch network in a year to tackle increasing competition
* DCB shares are down a fifth in 2015 vs a 5.5 pct fall in banking sector index (RM: devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees