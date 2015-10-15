* DCB Bank falls as much as 13.3 pct to its lowest since early Nov. 2014, adding to Wednesday's 20 pct plunge

* Lender's aggressive branch expansion plan spooks investors on fears it will dent return ratios

* PhillipCapital joins others in downgrading stock to "sell" from "neutral", cuts target price by 30 pct

* DCB CEO tells Reuters doubling branch network in a year to tackle increasing competition

* DCB shares are down a fifth in 2015 vs a 5.5 pct fall in banking sector index