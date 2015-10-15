** British challenger bank Virgin Money up 3 pct, 5th top FTSE midcap gainer & top on FTSE-350 Banks Financial index after reporting a surge in mortgage lending

** Citi says volume growth stronger-than-anticipated, especially in the credit card business & could led to mid-single-digit consensus earnings upgrades

** Co's gross mortgage lending up 38 pct to 5.5 bln stg ($8.5 bln) for 9-month ended Sept, while net mortgage lending almost doubles to 2.6 bln stg from year earlier

** Stock of co, backed by founder Richard Branson, up 47 pct on IPO price of 283p/shr

** Co went public in Nov & has been looking to challenge Britain's big lenders - Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC Holdings