** Electrical engineering company Spectris down 2
pct & top loser on positive FTSE midcap index
** Goldman Sachs (GS) takes stock off its pan-European
"conviction buy" list, citing revised forecast showing negative
underlying growth in H2
** GS says reduces EBIT estimates by 2 pct/3 pct/4 pct for
FY15-17E to reflect lower expectations in energy, pure research,
and transport segments
** 8 of 15 analysts have revised their EBIT estimates on
Spectris over past 30 days with avg revision eroding previous
numbers by 4.1 pct, Reuters data shows
** Co makes testing and control equipment for industries
like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation
** Commodity-exposed industrials hit by cut back on spending
by global clients, amid volatility in prices of various
commodities & concerns of slowdown in China, a large consumer
** More than a tenth of a full day's avg volume traded
through in less than 1 hr of trade
** Stock has lost 19 pct YTD vs over 1 pct gain in broader
Stoxx Europe Industrial Goods & Services index< .SXNP>
** Spectris 2nd top loser on the index on Thursday
