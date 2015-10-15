** Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP), one amongst a
handful of oil and gas producers operating in Iraq's autonomous
Kurdistan region, up almost 8 pct
** Co says receives $12 mln net payment ($15 mln gross) from
Kurdistan Regional Government in relation to Shaikan crude oil
exports
** News marks a positive for GKP in long-running payment
tussle with the Kurdistan Regional Government, who owes cos
producing in region millions of dollars collectively
** Genel, another producer in region, up c.7 pct
** GKP has previously said it was owed $238 mln for oil
sales and other costs, while Genel indicated dues of $378.4 mln
** GKP and Genel top gainers on positive Thomson Reuters UK
Oil & Gas Index
** Oil nearing $49 per barrel on Thursday, staying weak
after a jump in U.S. stockpiles shown in industry data the day
before
