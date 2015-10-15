BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Skyworth Digital Co Ltd
* Says unit wins supply contract worth about $65 million in India
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G76HIX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason