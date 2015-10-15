UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Nov 30, 2015 Nov 30, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 5.92 5.38
Operating 2.77 2.26
Recurring 2.08 1.64
Net 2.08 1.64
Div 1,719 yen 1,719 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8966.T
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.