BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Fortune Ng Fung Food Hebei Co Ltd
* Says q3 preliminary net profit up 64.2 percent y/y at 135.7 million yuan ($21.39 million)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason