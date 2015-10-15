** Shares in private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank rise as much as 10.5 percent after July-Sept results

** Lakshmi Vilas reported 42 pct YoY increase in July-Sept qtr net profit, gross bad loan ratio down 83 bps sequentially

** Karur Vysya also reports July-Sept earnings; net profit up 57 pct YoY but gross bad loan ratio widens 5 bps sequentially, net bad loan ratio widens 12 bps

** Karur Vysya shares down 3.4 pct at 0847 GMT, having fallen as much as 3.8 pct; Lakshmi Vilas trading at 3.5 pct higher (RM: devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)