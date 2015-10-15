BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects 9-month net profit to rise 50-60 percent y/y versus net profit of 397.2 million yuan ($62.60 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lv700D
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.