BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 ChangChun Department JiTuan Store Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.95 billion yuan ($307.29 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, acquisition, replenish capital and repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RcnoTI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3459 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason