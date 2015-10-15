China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
Oct 15 China-Kinwa High Technology Co Ltd
* Says to acquire United Copper Foils worth 2 billion yuan ($315.16 million), deal to allow company to indirectly acquire 20 percent of Zhongrong Life
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G7y3i4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3459 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".