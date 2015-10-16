Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Oct. 16: China Reinsurance (China)- $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS

** Oct. 22: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC

** Oct: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC

** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank

** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche

** Oct: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS

** Oct: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Oct: Interglobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS (India) - $400 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS

** Philippines-based Macay Holdings has put on hold a $100 mln-$200 mln follow-on offer as the management wants a higher valuation for the shares (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)