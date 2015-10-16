BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
** DCB Bank surges as much as 7.4 pct after falling 33.1 pct in previous three sessions
** Lender's management team has decided to install 150+ branches in a cautious, prudent and calibrated manner over a period of 24 months instead of 12 months earlier - BSE filing
** Says management team will work out the financial estimates for the revised branch roll out approach in the next two weeks
** Lender's earlier aggressive expansion plan had spooked investors on fears it will dent return ratios (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees