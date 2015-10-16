** DCB Bank surges as much as 7.4 pct after falling 33.1 pct in previous three sessions

** Lender's management team has decided to install 150+ branches in a cautious, prudent and calibrated manner over a period of 24 months instead of 12 months earlier - BSE filing

** Says management team will work out the financial estimates for the revised branch roll out approach in the next two weeks

** Lender's earlier aggressive expansion plan had spooked investors on fears it will dent return ratios (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)