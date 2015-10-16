BRIEF-Akis REIT Q1 net profit rises to 203.1 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 203.1 million lira ($57.24 million) versus 3.3 million lira year ago
Oct 16 (Reuters) Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.31 5.15 6.95 6.96
(+22.5 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (+10.1 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Operating 3.68 3.00 3.86 3.69
(+22.6 pct ) (+5.3 pct ) (+4.6 pct ) (-4.2 pct ) Recurring 2.97 2.55 3.23 3.04
(+16.7 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) Net 2.97 2.55 3.23 3.04
(+16.7 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) EPS 8,657 yen 8,673 yen 9,200 yen 8,650 yen Div 8,473 yen 8,674 yen 9,200 yen 8,650 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3263.T
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.