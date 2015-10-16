UPDATE 2-VW looks to halt losses in Americas, Russia by 2020
* VW brand eyes operating margin at top end of 2.5-3.5 pct range
** Burberry suffers spate of earnings forecast cuts at brokers as the China slowdown bites though Goldman Sachs is still convinced the stock is a "buy"
** Co, which missed sales forecasts on Thursday, sees growth to recover in H2 and no further deterioration in margins
** "If Burberry delivers on the reacceleration and cost control, this should alleviate concerns that management have lost control over the cost base," GS analysts says
** GS cuts PT on the stock, however, to 1900p from 2070p and trims it earnings estimates for the company
** Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal-weight" from "over-weight"; Deutsche Bank reduces PT to 1450p from 1530p, rating "hold"; UBS cuts PT to 1400p from 1600p, rating "neutral"; Credit Suisse lowers PT to 1250p from 1600p, rating "underperform"; SocGen cuts PT to 1400p from 1480p, rating "hold"
** Sharp sales slowdown in Hong Kong and China led Britain's Burberry to miss sales growth forecasts on Thursday
** Stock down 20 pct YTD vs STOXX Europe 600 Retail index up 10 pct
** Burberry trading at 15x 2016E P/E and 8.5x EV/EBITDA
** Hugo Boss shares on track for their worst day in 4 years after it cuts FY outlook partly blaming a slowdown in China (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
