* Says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 million versus $11.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
Oct 16 Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G8UhR0
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods