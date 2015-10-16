BRIEF-Dean Foods announces minority investment, distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
Oct 16 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from October 19 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jskHD0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11