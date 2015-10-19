** Just when the market assumed Q1 marked a near-term peak in Reliance Industries earnings, the company managed to do one better

** Indian oil-to-retail conglomerate posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by record refining margins, and confirmed plans to launch a keenly awaited 4G telecommunication service by "around December.

** A summary of the key points so far

CLSA: company will start selling a wide range of 4G devices under its own brand in the next few weeks. Launch of ecommerce ventures across formats, start of Jio and commissioning of Px and petcoke projects are likely catalysts in the next six months. With RIL already building in $15 bln negative value for telecom, we find the risk-reward attractive

Morgan Stanley: remains "overweight". Says update from the analyst meeting suggests that telecom commercial operations are likely from April 2016; downstream projects' impact should be reflected fully from Jan-17. Adds with these catalysts, an inflection point is nearing

Goldman Sachs: maintains "buy". The broker says while the record high premium to Singapore GRM could be difficult to maintain, RIL may benefit from the refining upcycle starting 2016 and completion of key projects such as petcoke gasification and ROGC. Expects petchem margins to be steady particularly in the ethylene chain on improving supply demand balance over the medium-term

Jefferies: retains "buy". RIL indicated that it is not disputing the connectivity in reservoir with ONGC in the KG basin, but maintains that this is not uncommon and they have followed the production sharing contract (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)