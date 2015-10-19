European shares power ahead as Q1 earnings season gathers pace, HSBC jumps
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
** Korea Zinc falls 1 pct; heads towards fourth day of fall in five
** Nomura cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
** Says with shares now at 2016 P/E of 12.6x and P/B of 1.8x, much of the positive news looks priced in
** Stock has outperformed Kopsi index by 36 pct over the past 12 months on healthy earnings and capacity expansion
** Stock has 23 buy, 4 hold and "nil" sell ratings - Eikon data
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd: