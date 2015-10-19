** Korea Zinc falls 1 pct; heads towards fourth day of fall in five

** Nomura cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

** Says with shares now at 2016 P/E of 12.6x and P/B of 1.8x, much of the positive news looks priced in

** Stock has outperformed Kopsi index by 36 pct over the past 12 months on healthy earnings and capacity expansion

** Stock has 23 buy, 4 hold and "nil" sell ratings - Eikon data

