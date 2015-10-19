BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 900 million yuan ($141.58 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LFoXJW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3567 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS