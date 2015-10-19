UPDATE 1-China's Ant set to ink $3.5 bln loan to help fund MoneyGram bid - Basis Point
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
** Barclays' shares up over 1 pct, among top FTSE 100 gainers after FT reported co to accelerate reduction of investment bank
** FT says bank plans to accelerate the shrinkage of its IB by exiting trading operations in continental Europe, Asia and Latin America, citing two people familiar with the strategy. Link: on.ft.com/1ODeely
** British bank, which is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as CEO, is trying to wind down 57 bln stg of non-core assets and needs to cut costs to improve returns.
May 4 Hong Kong stocks slipped slightly on Thursday, as a jump in index heavyweight HSBC Holdings largely counterbalanced any bearish sentiment stemming from the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy statement.