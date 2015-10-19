BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says scraps asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on Oct 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZQbZPH
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS