BRIEF-India's Bank of Maharashtra March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 4.55 billion rupees versus net loss of 1.20 billion rupees year ago
BANGALORE, October 19The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30700 ICS-201(B22mm) 31200 ICS-102(B22mm) 23600 ICS-103(23mm) 25300 ICS-104(24mm) 28900 ICS-202(26mm) 32600 ICS-105(26mm) 29500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32900 ICS-105(27mm) 29300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30700 ICS-105MMA(27) 33400 ICS-105PHR(28) 31300 ICS-105(28mm) 32100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31800 ICS-105(29mm) 32600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32800 ICS-105(30mm) 32300 ICS-105(31mm) 32800 ICS-106(32mm) 33700 ICS-107(34mm) 45000
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.