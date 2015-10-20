Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct. 22: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK
IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC,
HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML,
MS
** Oct: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln
SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** PNB Housing plans $385 mln IPO
** CCS to extend shareholder-approval period for Shanghai
listing
** BOC to seek shareholder approval for spin-off and
separate listing
** Japan Post prices bank, insurer IPOs at top of
range, says demand 'significant'
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)