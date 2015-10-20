** PetroChina , Sinopec,
CNOOC raised to "overweight" from "equal weight" at
Barclays which cited stocks factoring $45-55/b brent
** Even if crude prices languish for longer, risk-reward
appears favourable - especially for CNOOC at 4x 2016E EV/EBITDA
at $50/b brent, analysts led by Somshankar Sinha said in a note
** Share prices of the China's state run oil companies are
down 25-39 pct since April vs 19 pct fall in Hang Seng index
** Barclays cuts India's BPCL to "underweight'
from "overweight" citing re-rating may have gone too far
** Also, upgrades Indian Oil Corp to "overweight"
from "equal weight" and Gail (India) to "equal weight"
from "underweight" citing stock underperformance vs rivals
** Reliance Industries remains top pick with
"overweight" rating; raises target to 1,125 rupees from 1,065
rupees earlier
