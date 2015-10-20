** A-share rebound could continue for the next two to three
months mainly due to excess liquidity - Credit Suisse
** Sets 2015 Shanghai Composite index target at
3,750 on 5 pct earnings growth and 15x target PE
** Shanghai Composite is up 18.5 pct since Aug. lows
** Liquidity is turning positive due to loosening of the
monetary policy, new low of the ten-year treasury bonds yield,
decreasing expected return of WMP, stabilised margin finance, PE
of the CSI 300/All A-share index decreasing and reduced threat
of funds outflow as the yuan rate has stabilised - Credit Suisse
** "13th FYP (Five Year Plan) will be one of the most
important investment themes. It is clear that the top officers
focus less on GDP growth/employment and more on 'new economy',"
analyst Li Chen said in a note
** The bank raises weight of broad consumer sectors to 52
pct from 34 pct in model portfolio, reflecting two investment
themes - the 13th FYP and excess liquidity
** MSCI China is among the cheapest market in Asia
on P/E relative ROE
