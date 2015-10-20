BRIEF-Camanio Care carries out new issues
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS
Oct 20 Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to acquire a bio-pharma firm for 900 million yuan ($141.78 million) via cash
* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PDnlSr; bit.ly/1LHOFxi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
KINSHASA, May 12 A person infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a spokesman for the U.N.'s World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday.