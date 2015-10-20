Oct 20 Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says to acquire a bio-pharma firm for 900 million yuan ($141.78 million) via cash

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PDnlSr; bit.ly/1LHOFxi

