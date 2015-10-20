(Updates share price, adds company comment)
** Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by
sales, closes down 2.1 pct; snaps two-day rally of 2.6 pct
** Traders cite a letter, a so-called 'form 483', the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration sent to Cipla in August,
highlighting issues with one of its drug manufacturing units in
Indore in central India
** The letter, seen by traders on Tuesday, highlights nine
'observations', or concerns, with Cipla's quality control
procedures at the Indore facility, traders say
** Letter was sent after FDA officials conducted an
inspection of the Indore plant between July and August, traders
say
** Cipla spokeswoman confirms receiving the letter but
declines to comment directly on it
** "To date, the company has successfully responded to past
observations, and continues to work towards implementing all
corrective actions on high priority," the spokeswoman says
** Cipla's sales from the United States made up about 8
percent of its total revenue in the fiscal year 2015
