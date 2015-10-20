BRIEF-Spotify expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
* Spotify, currently valued at $13 billion, expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
Oct 20 United Electronics Co Ltd
* Says Beijing unit signs agreement with UK's data provider The Floow Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MRxKJr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Spotify, currently valued at $13 billion, expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity