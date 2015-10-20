Oct 20 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 4.9 billion yuan ($771.90 million)in private placement of shares to fund aviation projects, repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on October 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KlUoU0 ; bit.ly/1LI3OyO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)