** Larsen & Toubro downgraded to "neutral" from
"outperform" by Credit Suisse
** The bank says slowdown in Middle East, real estate,
metals, hydrocarbons and unsustainable orders from power and
roads sector may weigh
** Analysts led by Lokesh Garg build a 10 pct cut in order
inflows in FY16, with implications on execution, pricing,
working capital and valuations
** Cuts FY17 and FY18 EPS by 4 pct and 3 pct respectively
** Company would declare its Q2 results on Oct.30 - filing
** Stock has 35 buy, 9 hold and 2 sell ratings - Eikon data
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)