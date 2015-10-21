** Larsen & Toubro downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" by Credit Suisse

** The bank says slowdown in Middle East, real estate, metals, hydrocarbons and unsustainable orders from power and roads sector may weigh

** Analysts led by Lokesh Garg build a 10 pct cut in order inflows in FY16, with implications on execution, pricing, working capital and valuations

** Cuts FY17 and FY18 EPS by 4 pct and 3 pct respectively

** Company would declare its Q2 results on Oct.30 - filing

** Stock has 35 buy, 9 hold and 2 sell ratings - Eikon data