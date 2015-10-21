** Federal Bank shares fall as much as 14.8 pct;
lender reported July-Sept net profit fell by a third
** Gross bad loan ratio rose to 2.90 pct from 2.59 pct q/q -
filing (bit.ly/1Ln5IDl)
** Citi retains "buy" on the stock, but cuts target price to
75 rupees from 90 rupees citing asset quality crunch and
question marks on the bank's restructuring and positioning
** "We believe there is still some value and opportunity for
its revamp, but the upside both in business and the stock will
call for patience," Citi says in a note
** Barclays retains "equal weight" and reduces target to 64
rupees from 70 rupees
** Goldman Sachs also remains "neutral"; cuts target by 4.9
pct to 78 rupees
