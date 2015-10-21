** Federal Bank shares fall as much as 14.8 pct; lender reported July-Sept net profit fell by a third

** Gross bad loan ratio rose to 2.90 pct from 2.59 pct q/q - filing (bit.ly/1Ln5IDl)

** Citi retains "buy" on the stock, but cuts target price to 75 rupees from 90 rupees citing asset quality crunch and question marks on the bank's restructuring and positioning

** "We believe there is still some value and opportunity for its revamp, but the upside both in business and the stock will call for patience," Citi says in a note

** Barclays retains "equal weight" and reduces target to 64 rupees from 70 rupees

** Goldman Sachs also remains "neutral"; cuts target by 4.9 pct to 78 rupees