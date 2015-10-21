** Gains in Tokyo help the MSCI Asia index rise for the first time in ongoing week

** Toyota Motor up 1.6 pct, Honda Motor gains 3 pct and Sony Corp rises 4.2 pct - contributing the most to the rise

** Weak Japanese trade data adds to the expectations of further stimulus when the Bank of Japan meets for its monetary policy review on Oct. 30

** Fresh data showed Japan's annual export growth slowed for the third straight month in September, a signal that the country may be headed toward a third quarter contraction that would officially put Japan into recession

** Separately, Korea's LG group stocks are top gainers on the index on a component supply deal with General Motors

** LG Electronics jumps 11.2 pct, LG Innotek surges 9.6 pct, LG Corp gains 6.5 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)