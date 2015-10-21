** Korea's Cheil Worldwide gains as much as 10.2 pct

** Heads towards its biggest single day gain since Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2007-08

** Q3 operating profit, up 18 pct, beats estimates of some analysts - traders

** Domestic revenues increased by 4 pct y/y while overseas growth continued by 36 pct y/y, largely led by non-Samsung business and China - company release

** The company looks on track to meet its annual guidance of 20 pct y/y growth in revenues - traders

