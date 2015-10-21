China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* (From last session on Friday) SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
** Korea's Cheil Worldwide gains as much as 10.2 pct
** Heads towards its biggest single day gain since Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2007-08
** Q3 operating profit, up 18 pct, beats estimates of some analysts - traders
** Domestic revenues increased by 4 pct y/y while overseas growth continued by 36 pct y/y, largely led by non-Samsung business and China - company release
** The company looks on track to meet its annual guidance of 20 pct y/y growth in revenues - traders
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)