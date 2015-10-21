China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* (From last session on Friday) SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falls 3.5 pct
** Heads towards its biggest one-day fall since Sept 4
** Rival Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd TORP.NS> gains 3.6 pct; gets U.S. FDA approval for generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn pill Nexium - U.S. FDA website
** Torrent can make $50-$60 mln revenues from the drug - analyst
** Dr.Reddy's launched a generic version of the same drug in the United States on Sept 25
** BSE has asked Torrent Pharma to give clarification on the approval (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* (From last session on Friday) SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)