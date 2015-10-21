** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falls 3.5 pct

** Heads towards its biggest one-day fall since Sept 4

** Rival Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd TORP.NS> gains 3.6 pct; gets U.S. FDA approval for generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn pill Nexium - U.S. FDA website

** Torrent can make $50-$60 mln revenues from the drug - analyst

** Dr.Reddy's launched a generic version of the same drug in the United States on Sept 25

** BSE has asked Torrent Pharma to give clarification on the approval