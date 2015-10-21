BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd
* Says to bid for 66.67 percent stake in haiji securities worth 406 million yuan ($63.95 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kpnhKk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3487 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes